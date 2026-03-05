The UFC Seattle card is experiencing a last-minute shuffle as Stephanie Luciano has been forced out of her scheduled bout, opening the door for an intriguing strawweight matchup that fans should have on their radar heading into March 28th.

According to AgFight, Bruna Brasil will now step in to take on Alexia Thainara at UFC Seattle, which airs live on Paramount. The change comes as Luciano exits the card for undisclosed reasons, a development that reshapes what was already shaping up to be a compelling women's division affair inside the octagon.

Thainara, the Brazilian prospect who has been looking to carve out a consistent presence in the UFC's strawweight and flyweight divisions, gets a significant opportunity on a Paramount broadcast. Getting her name in front of a mainstream audience is exactly the kind of exposure a rising fighter needs to build momentum.

Brasil, meanwhile, is no stranger to big fight environments. A veteran of the UFC women's divisions, she brings experience and technical sharpness that will test Thainara from the opening bell. This is far from a soft landing for the replacement fighter, Brasil has the tools to make any opponent uncomfortable, and she'll be fully prepared after training for Luciano's style beforehand.

The swap does shift the matchup's stylistic dynamics considerably. Fans who were looking forward to the original booking will want to recalibrate their expectations, but the Brasil vs. Thainara pairing still carries plenty of intrigue on its own merits. Both women fight with aggression and aren't afraid to leave it all on the canvas, which bodes well for an entertaining outing.

UFC Seattle on March 28th is quickly becoming a must-watch card, and even with the late change in the women's division, the event continues to stack up nicely.

Article Continues Below

Confirmed Fights for UFC Seattle – March 28th

Main Card



Preliminary Card