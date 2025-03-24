Basketball analyst Bill Simmons thinks the Boston Celtics may have problems if they face the Chicago Bulls in the playoffs.

Simmons uploaded an episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast on Monday. He thinks the run and gun fast paced style of the Bulls could cause problems for the Celtics. Simmons points to the Bulls' blowout win over the Lakers 146–115 over the weekend as to why he thinks they can cause problems for the Celtics.

“I did, I really did. Look it was the perfect opponent for them. What have they won 7 of the last 9, they’ve been on my radar for the last couple of weeks here. I’ve been trying to figure out play-in stuff. I’ve been scouting some teams. Watching Miami on the cruise ship to hell. Just thinking like could anybody emerge and be a possible 7 Seed and a team that is playing the Celtics and I think if the Bulls got the 7 Seed and played the Celtics, the Celtics would beat them, but that’s not a fun series. Those guys will be run and gun, go, go, go the whole time,” Simmons said at the 27:14 mark.

“I don’t love it. I’m just saying it’s not a fun series. I’m not saying the Celtics would lose. I just don’t like playing teams with gimmicks that are really confident in their gimmick.”

What lies ahead for Celtics

The insight Bill Simmons gave regarding a potential playoff matchup between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls is intriguing.

With the Celtics very likely to finish with the 2nd Seed in the East, that 7 Seed is who they’ll likely play. Against the Bulls, they are 3-1 this season with a winning margin 11.8 points per game. However, if Chicago has turned a corner, their recent performances could give way for an interesting showdown in the first round.

The Bulls are 31–40 and currently in the 9th Seed and as Simmons said are playing well and are 7–3 in their last 10 games and have won two in a row. The team boasts solid guard play from White, Kevin Huerter, Josh Giddey, and while he hasn’t played in about a month, Lonzo Ball as well when he returns.

Boston currently has a 52-19 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

Following Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, marking their fifth straight, the Celtics prepare for their next matchup. They face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.