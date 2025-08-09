Nearly everyone was impressed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut, including Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan. The Arizona alum could not help but praise his fellow rookie's performance while finding a way to use it as another way to praise Bryce Young.

McMillan admitted that Sanders “killed it” in the Browns' 30-10 win over the Panthers on Friday night. Despite the compliment, McMillan had to let fans and reporters know that he was also happy with how Young played in the Panthers' first two series.

“Yeah, I think Shedeur went out there and killed it,” McMillan said, via Joe Person of ‘The Athletic.' “But, obviously, I'm gonna take my quarterback any day of the week. Shoutout nine, man.”

Tetairoa McMillan: “Shedeur (Sanders) went out there and killed it. But obviously I’m gonna take my quarterback any day of the week. Shout out 9.” pic.twitter.com/3SX8ACAX7F — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 9, 2025

All eyes were on Sanders' debut in the game, and the oft-criticized quarterback passed the test with flying colors. Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He added four scrambles for 19 rushing yards.

Young also performed well in the game, but did not match Sanders' numbers. The former No. 1 overall pick started the game and led the Panthers' first two drives. He ended the game going 4-for-6 for 58 passing yards and a touchdown.

Two of Young's completed passes went to McMillan, who ended the game with a team-high 43 receiving yards. The duo connected on a 30-yard over-the-shoulder pass in Young's first completion of the game.

Panthers' Bryce Young-Tetairoa McMillan connection

Since the Panthers drafted him eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, McMillan has developed an immediate rapport with Young. The two have reportedly been working out together since before the draft and displayed obvious chemistry in training camp.

Young's connection with McMillan flourished in training camp, where the latter emerged as the team's clear go-to option. Young looked for McMillan “almost every time the offense appeared to struggle,” according to ESPN's David Newton.

The Panthers' decision to select McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft implied their clear belief in Young and simultaneous doubt in 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette. Carolina still expects Legette to take a second-year leap, but no longer views him as Young's No. 1 option.

In addition to McMillan, the Panthers' receiving corps appears to be significantly improved from what it was in 2024. Carolina also added former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow and rookies Jacolby George and Jimmy Horn Jr. while retaining veteran slot receiver Adam Thielen.