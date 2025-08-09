The New England Patriots kicked off their preseason with a dominant 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders, but head coach Mike Vrabel chose to spotlight a performance that didn’t show up on the stat sheet. Second-year wide receiver Javon Baker drew praise for his physical, disciplined work on the Patriots’ special teams unit Friday night.

In a video captured by MassLive’s Mark Daniels and shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Vrabel detailed how Baker’s size, speed, and willingness to embrace multiple roles stood out in New England’s preseason opener.

“We’ve got players, especially receivers, that can create a role, and they can help you, and they can be big and physical, and everything that we see on Javon as a receiver. When you can embrace that, and they can embrace that as special teams players, guys are big and physical and fast and willing, that translates to special teams. So, excited and just happy for Javon, just being able to go out there and contribute, and when you do those things, your teammates get excited, and hopefully his confidence continues to grow.”

Mike Vrabel was encouraged by Javon Baker, who had two special teams tackles tonight pic.twitter.com/qJq0q0MNK5 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 9, 2025

Baker didn’t register a catch on his two targets, but instead made his mark with two key tackles in punt coverage—his first game reps as a gunner since high school. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of UCF is looking to carve out a larger role in a competitive Patriots wide receiver room that includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, and fellow 2024 draft pick Ja’Lynn Polk.

For Vrabel, who built much of his own playing career on versatility, the second-year wide receiver's effort exemplifies the type of multi-phase contribution that can secure a place on the final 53-man roster. It also reflects the team-first culture Vrabel is working to instill in New England’s post-Belichick era.

The night at Gillette Stadium carried extra significance beyond Baker’s performance. Before kickoff, the Patriots unveiled a statue of Tom Brady, honoring the six-time Super Bowl champion with the team. The ceremony stirred nostalgia among fans and set an electric tone for the team’s preseason debut.

With roster cuts approaching and the regular season just weeks away, Vrabel’s comments serve as both recognition and motivation. For Baker, proving his value on Patriots special teams could be just as important as his offensive production when it comes to securing his role in 2025.