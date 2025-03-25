On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics picked up a big road win over the Sacramento Kings, but the real story of the night was an injury sustained by Jayson Tatum in the second half. Tatum was injured while attempting a three pointer–which he made–when Kings center Domantas Sabonis closed out into his landing area, causing Tatum to sprain his ankle and exit the game.

Sabonis was given a flagrant 1 on the play, and needless to say, Celtics fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren't thrilled with what they perceived to be a reckless closeout.

“This is just unacceptable from Sabonis man,” wrote one user.

“Now I have to hate Domantas Sabonis,” added another.

Others called back to an infamous altercation between Sabonis and Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green during the 2023 NBA playoffs, in which Green stomped on Sabonis during a play.

“Sabonis deserved what Draymond did to him in 2023,” wrote one fan.

For what it's worth, Sabonis did apologize after the game, stating, “I feel horrible. I've had a crazy month myself, personally, and you never want that to happen. So, I apologize,” per Brenden Nunes of Sactown Sports 1140.

Still, that isn't likely to ease Celtics' fans anger at the moment.

A scary moment for Jayson Tatum

Perhaps the most underrated aspect of Jayson Tatum's game throughout his career has been his durability, as he has sustained no significant injuries during his seven-plus years in the NBA and has made a point of playing as many games as possible.

Thankfully, the injury sustained on Monday vs the Kings is being labeled as a sprain and not something more severe, meaning in all likelihood Tatum should be back in the lineup before Boston begins its playoff run in just under a month.

If any team is built to handle a prolonged absence from its star, it's the Celtics, who have several other players capable of stuffing the stat sheet on any given night.

Boston will continue its West Coast trip on Wednesday evening against the Phoenix Suns.