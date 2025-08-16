ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated 97-96 by the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Paige Bueckers dropped 29 points on 12-21 shooting from the field, however. Before the game, Wings head coach Chris Koclanes revealed the benefits of having Bueckers play off the ball — a strategy Dallas has implemented over the past few weeks as players such as JJ Quinerly and Grace Berger have started at point guard.

“One, her ability to get some separation and movement. So, you know, when we have Grace and JJ… They can take the load as far as getting the ball over half-court and getting us into action,” Koclanes told reporters. “It allows her to free up space and get catches in better areas that now she can operate kind of smoother and read what the coverage is and those ball screens. So, I think it just alleviates some pressure in those ways.”

The strategy appeared to be successful on Friday night. Bueckers still handled the ball at times, but she also had help in that regard from players such as Berger and Quinerly.

Paige Bueckers and Kelsey Plum led the Wings and Sparks in what ended up being a competitive battle. Plum finished the game with 28 points. LA emerged victorious, but Bueckers displayed her ability to compete against the best players in the league.

The Wings rookie also finished the contest with five assists. Bueckers ultimately set a new franchise record for most assists by a rookie in a single season. She accomplished the feat in the first quarter after recording her 143rd assist of the season, surpassing Odyssey Sims' 142.

Between her scoring and play-making, Bueckers is reminding the WNBA world why she was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The off-the-ball strategy has been questioned at times, but it seems to be working as Bueckers continues to cement her status as the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year front-runner.