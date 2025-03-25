Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum seems to be fine after getting hurt in a game Monday. Tatum got tangled up with the Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis, and injured his ankle. Tatum has escaped serious injury, per ESPN.

The incident occurred when Tatum was looking to shoot a three-pointer. He turned his left ankle when coming into contact with Sabonis' foot on the play.

The Celtics star says he's sore, but doing ok. He was seen after the Kings game wearing shoes and joking with teammates, per the Boston Globe. Tatum has injured that same ankle in the past.

Boston got a big win over Sacramento on Monday. The Celtics won 113-95. Tatum left the game after hurting his ankle.

Celtics fans are hopeful Jayson Tatum will be fine

Celtics fans are surely breathing a sigh of relief that Tatum seems to be alright. Boston relies on him to help the team's offense. This season, Tatum leads the team in points, rebounds and assists.

“He seemed to be doing OK,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters, per the Boston Herald. “He’s icing it right now. I didn’t see the play, but they made the right call. It was a flagrant foul, and fortunate that he was able to shoot the free throw. Just taking care of it right now.”

Tatum had 25 points in the Kings game before leaving the contest. The Celtics won their sixth game in a row. Boston would love to have Tatum available for the next game.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet, but I know he’ll do anything and everything to make sure he just gets better,” Mazzulla added.

Boston is already dealing with some injury issues. Jaylen Brown returned from injury in the Kings game, after missing three games with a bone bruise. His minutes were limited for the defending NBA champions Monday.

The Celtics go for their seventh win in a row when they play the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night.