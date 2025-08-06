On Tuesday evening, HBO's Hard Knocks premiered, with this season focusing on the training camp activities of the Buffalo Bills. One question that has been lingering over the Bills' training camp so far is about the contract status of running back James Cook, who has held out of the last few days of practice as he searches for a new contract extension.

Unfortunately, fans who were hoping to get an update on these talks from the HBO show were left emptyhanded on Tuesday.

“Production for the first episode included events only through Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Highmark Stadium,” reported Tim Graham of The Athletic. “That means we don’t learn any behind-the-scenes information about running back James Cook’s decision to not practice Sunday and Monday despite being a full participant in mandatory minicamp and through the first eight camp sessions.”

In fact, Cook was not mentioned at all in the debut episode of the show, but “he will be a star next Tuesday night,” reported Graham.

A murky situation

Bills fans are certainly hoping that the team gets something worked out with its star running back sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

On Tuesday, running back Kyren Williams signed a new lucrative extension with the Los Angeles Rams, and ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported that that move could accelerate talk between Cook and the Bills.

Both Tom Pelissero and Dianna Russini also recently reported that Cook and the Bills were not too far apart in their contract negotiations.

James Cook has established himself as an integral part of the Bills' offensive attacks in recent seasons, turning himself into one of the most versatile running backs in the league, able to torch defenses both from the backfield and as a receiver.

The Bills have made additional strides to further bolster their depth this offseason, including adding star pass rusher Joey Bosa, who when healthy (big if there) can still produce at a Pro Bowl level.

In any case, the Bills are slated to get their 2025 season underway on September 7 at home against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round.