On Tuesday evening, HBO's Hard Knocks premiered, with this season focusing on the training camp activities of the Buffalo Bills. One question that has been lingering over the Bills' training camp so far is about the contract status of running back James Cook, who has held out of the last few days of practice as he searches for a new contract extension.

Unfortunately, fans who were hoping to get an update on these talks from the HBO show were left emptyhanded on Tuesday.

“Production for the first episode included events only through Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Highmark Stadium,” reported Tim Graham of The Athletic. “That means we don’t learn any behind-the-scenes information about running back James Cook’s decision to not practice Sunday and Monday despite being a full participant in mandatory minicamp and through the first eight camp sessions.”

In fact, Cook was not mentioned at all in the debut episode of the show, but “he will be a star next Tuesday night,” reported Graham.

A murky situation

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bills fans are certainly hoping that the team gets something worked out with its star running back sooner rather than later.

Article Continues Below

On Tuesday, running back Kyren Williams signed a new lucrative extension with the Los Angeles Rams, and ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported that that move could accelerate talk between Cook and the Bills.

Both Tom Pelissero and Dianna Russini also recently reported that Cook and the Bills were not too far apart in their contract negotiations.

James Cook has established himself as an integral part of the Bills' offensive attacks in recent seasons, turning himself into one of the most versatile running backs in the league, able to torch defenses both from the backfield and as a receiver.

The Bills have made additional strides to further bolster their depth this offseason, including adding star pass rusher Joey Bosa, who when healthy (big if there) can still produce at a Pro Bowl level.

In any case, the Bills are slated to get their 2025 season underway on September 7 at home against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional round.

More Buffalo Bills News
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Does Bills’ James Cook deal get harder after Kyren Williams contract extension?Christopher Hennessy ·
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs out to the practice field during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
NFL rumors: Rams’ Kyren Williams contract could spark Bills’ James Cook dealJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Bills rumors: What James Cook’s hold-in is ‘designed’ to doJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) warms up during training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Bills RB James Cook’s value gets ‘2nd most important’ endorsement from NFL InsiderJackson Stone ·
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott walks to another part of the field during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford
Bills make OL roster move amid training campBenedetto Vitale ·
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs by slapping hands with out held hands as he heads to the field during the Buffalo Bills training camp
Bills GM Brandon Beane gives ‘disappointing’ response to James Cook’s hold-inChristopher Hennessy ·