The Boston Celtics were expected to have a transition season with Jayson Tatum out due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon that he suffered back in May 2025. However, the script has been flipped in multiple ways with the Celtics currently 2nd in the East with a 47-24 record and Jayson Tatum slowly creeping towards his best once again.

So much so that Tracy McGrady branded Boston as the only team in the East that he believes can win the championship during his appearance on the Cousins podcast.

“Do we realistically think Cleveland and New York? I feel Boston is coming out of the East. I do think they can win the championship. I don't think any other team out of the East, regardless of who they play if they come out of the East, I think the West will win. The only team I have faith in to win is the Boston Celtics,” he said.

“The only team that I have faith in in the East to win a championship is the Boston Celtics." "I don't think any other team, regardless of who they play, if they come out of the East, I think the West will win.” 👀🍀 @Tmac_213 pic.twitter.com/pVWzFifBCR — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) March 25, 2026

Of course, in addition to the talent they have in their ranks despite the firesale before the campaign, the Celtics also benefit from Joe Mazzulla’s system.

“Because of proven, been there, you have not one but two guys who can lead the team. MVP candidate, frontrunner, and you have a system that understands who they are, whether it is the regular season, preseason, or postseason. So they don’t have to change up, how they are playing now, the same way they are going to play, nothing is going to change,” McGrady concluded.

Tracy McGrady all praise for the Celtics

Article Continues Below

He went on to talk about Derrick White, praising the 31-year-old’s versatility. McGrady claimed that White was capable of defending the opposition’s best player, rebound at a high level, and get 20 points and assists to win any game for Boston.

“He can give you exactly what you need to win,” McGrady said, before claiming that Tatum also appeared on track to return to his best.

In the eight games since his return, Tatum has averaged 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting at almost 47% from the field. And while there is scope for improvement, McGrady believes there will not be by the time the playoffs arrive.

“Tatum coming back, looking really good. He is playing aggressive basketball. By the time he gets to the playoffs, I think we are gonna be (saying)..Boy, he looks like his old self,” he concluded.

While Boston does have the experience, the personnel and the system, McGrady may have gone too far in discounting the other top teams in the East. The Detroit Pistons, for example, have a 52-19 record this season, while the Cavaliers have added James Harden to a team that finished 64-18 last campaign. Further, the Knicks have plenty of talent as well, making for multiple teams capable of emerging from the East, at least on paper.