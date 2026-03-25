This season has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise for the Boston Celtics, but as the final stretch of the regular season gets fans and pundits set for the NBA playoffs, it is fair to wonder if their luck could run out due to seeding ramifications.

Presently, Boston’s 47-24 record would have them as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end today, they would face a play-in team in the first round of the tournament. While there is little doubt that they would be able to slide past their initial opponent, the Celtics’ real nightmare could come in the second round if they were to fall in the standings.

For as good as the New York Knicks are, the team that resides in Massachusetts should most fear the Detroit Pistons.

With Jayson Tatum’s return, the team is still learning to play with each other while finding ways to incorporate the veteran back into the fold. As a result, it would be less than advantageous for them to fall to the No. 4 seed and face a team that boasts one of the league's best defenses and thrives on a physical offensive style that prefers to generate contact.

The Celtics' recent 102-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves illustrated a similar dynamic. Despite being without Anthony Edwards, the T-Wolves outscored the opposition 26-15 in the final quarter and stole an effort-driven win, limiting the Cetlcs’ 3-point shooting in the process.

“So tonight wasn’t an example of what we’ve been doing all season,” Jaylen Brown told Jay King of The Athletic. “We’ve been the harder-playing team, we offensive rebound, and we’ve matched the level of physicality. I think Minnesota exceeded that tonight. But it’s a good wake-up. We get back to it, we watch it, learn from it, and move forward.”

The Celtics must avoid a second-round matchup with the Pistons

Detroit has been without point guard Cade Cunningham due to a collapsed lung, but they are hoping to have him back in the fold once the playoffs begin. Through the first 71 games of their season, the Pistons have posted the association’s second-best defensive rating while also attempting the second-most free throws per game.

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Players such as Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren are more than willing to play with a high level of physicality. It is not known how comfortable Tatum would be in such a matchup, or if the Celtics have built enough continuity with him to compete against a team that owns the East’s best record.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers were to jump Boston and claim either the second or third seed, the second round picture could theoretically force a meeting between the Celtics and Pistons. This might not be likely, but it could cut their season short.

The Knicks are a better matchup, regardless of home-court advantage

New York is clearly a contender and could be a threat to beat Boston in a series for a second straight year. But it could be argued that this year’s Celtics bunch is more balanced, assuming that Tatum remains available. Even if the Knicks end up with home-court advantage in a potential second-round showdown, their style of play may be more manageable for Boston to deal with.

Much like the Celtics, New York attempts 3-pointers at a high clip and boasts defensive strengths that are predominantly concerned with opposing wings rather than centers. The two squads would likely play a close series, but Boston could have a solid chance to advance.

The Celtics have shattered many expectations already, but the wrong draw could end the quest for the franchise's 19th championship.