Max Scherzer is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays for his 19th season in the league, and for him, there was no question that he was returning. The veteran pitcher was recently asked the moment he knew that he would be coming back, and he said that it was Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I came home, and I was like, there's no way that was my pitch,” Scherzer said on ‘The Show'. “There's no way, Game 7, I'm throwing the ball well. I feel great. That can't be my last pitch. I didn't know exactly how it was going to unfold, didn't know what it was going to entail, which team. Free agency is a wild animal. You can think it goes one way, and then it breaks another way.

“After Game 7, I remember thinking like, there's no way that's my last pitch.”

Max Scherzer knew as soon as he got home from the gut-wrenching Game 7 loss that he would be returning for his 19th season. ALL NEW The Show with @Joelsherman1 & @JonHeyman + Yankees, Mets expectations. Watch here –> https://t.co/BqLlTqGnJ7 pic.twitter.com/GgCLP7KPS9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 25, 2026

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Scherzer played well in that series, and the Blue Jays gave themselves until the very end to take home the championship, but the Dodgers made more plays at the end of the day.

The goal this season for the Blue Jays is to get back to the World Series, and they believe they have the team to do so. Having Scherzer return is big as well, and he'll be the veteran they need throughout the season to help them stay afloat.

Scherzer noted that he always wanted to come back to the Blue Jays during free agency, but he also had to think about the reality of being with another team.

“There would have been a couple other teams,” Scherzer said on Foul Territory TV. “I really wanted to come back to Toronto. I just know in free agency, things get sideways. I've been a free agent many times, thinking it would break one way, and it doesn't break the way that you think it's going to break. If I wanted to play, I had to know that it might not be Toronto. At the end of the day, I wanted it to be [Toronto].”