The Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and they’re hoping that star wing Jaylen Brown will be available and off the team’s injury report.

Jaylen Brown did appear on the Celtics’ injury report ahead of their game against the Timberwolves, the team announced on Saturday, but he was listed as probable. The Celtics star is dealing with a left quad contusion, although he has suited up in the team’s past nine games.

The last game Brown missed was back on March 2 during the Celtics’ win against the Milwaukee Bucks, but that was due to illness. Given that he is probable, it’s likely that he does play against the Wolves. But in the potential event that he is unable to suit up, the Celtics still the other half of their star wing duo available in Jayson Tatum who recently made a remarkable return from his Achilles injury.

But during the first half of the season, it was Brown’s MVP-like play that kept the Celtics more than just afloat, but as one of the absolute best teams in the NBA.

Article Continues Below

Brown has appeared in 63 games this season at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.9 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Brown is also leading the league in 2-point shot attempts with 16.0. He’s averaging a career-high 7.3 attempts from the free-throw line.

Coming into their game against the Wolves, the Celtics are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings at 47-23. They’ve won four games in a row, and are four games back of the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 seed in the conference.