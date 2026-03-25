The Boston Celtics are signing center Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, as the team moves to meet the NBA’s minimum roster requirement.

Himmelsbach reported the move Wednesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“According to a league source, the Celtics are signing Charles Bassey to a second 10-day contract today.”

Bassey’s initial 10-day contract expired overnight, leaving Boston with 13 players on standard deals. The Celtics had already reached the league’s 28-day limit for carrying fewer than 14 players, making an immediate roster move necessary to comply with NBA rules ahead of Thursday.

The 25-year-old center has seen limited action during his stint with Boston. He has appeared in two games, most recently in a 102-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. In that contest, Bassey recorded two points, one rebound and one steal in two minutes.

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Celtics sign Charles Bassey to second 10-day contract to meet roster minimum

Originally selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Bassey has spent time with multiple teams across his career. He played his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers and has also had stints with the San Antonio Spurs before joining Boston.

During the 2025-26 season, Bassey is averaging 2.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field across five appearances. He has logged 7.8 minutes per game in a limited role.

The Celtics enter Wednesday night with a 47-24 record and are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder (57-15) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston is currently tied with the New York Knicks (48-25), who are on a seven-game winning streak, in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.