BOSTON — Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce grew up in the heart of Los Angeles and was even a Lakers fan as a kid, but he didn't hesitate to call Beantown home on Sunday afternoon.

“It's always great to come back here,” he said while standing in TD Garden after the Causeway Classic, which was a fan event presented by Ticketmaster. “This is home, so to be able to give back to the fans every time I come out, it means a lot for what they've been able to do to support me in my career. Times like this you remember what you left in this building, for the city. And so I enjoy it every time.”

I asked Paul Pierce at being back at TD Garden: “This is home so to be able to give back to the fans every time I come out, it means a lot for what they've able to do to support me in my career. Times like this, you remember what you left in this building, for the city.” pic.twitter.com/T1LcMXGKIr — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 22, 2026

How Paul Pierce welcomed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Boston

Like Pierce, Boston wasn't always home for Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

They were born elsewhere, yet unfamiliarity wasn't the only reason why they were hesitant to initially embrace the city. Tatum, similarly to Pierce, grew up a Lakers fan and had dreams of the Celtics' hated rival picking him in the draft. Meanwhile, Brown was booed on his draft night by Celtics fans almost 10 years ago for reasons beyond his control.

Despite these rough introductions to Boston, Pierce has helped bridge the gap. As Tatum and Brown became superstars, the 2008 NBA Finals MVP rooted for them from afar and got to know them up close whenever he was visiting New England or when the Celtics traveled to L.A.

“I've been happy for them since day one,” Pierce told ClutchPoints. “I always come around and just whenever they're in Los Angeles, I try to go check out their workout…This is just a brotherhood, no matter what the age gap is.”

The TD Garden crowd goes crazy for Paul Pierce (who’s wearing gear from Jaylen Brown’s clothing line) pic.twitter.com/btTiFmEwAI — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) October 23, 2025

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Pierce isn't the first Celtic to bond with the next generation of Green Teamers. He recalled when Celtics legends like Bob Cousy and Jo Jo White would come to team practices when he was playing more than a decade ago. Those gestures didn't go unnoticed, as Pierce said they were vital to keeping the Celtics' historic, winning culture alive.

“A lot of the former players were way older than me, but they always found a way to reach out, and that's what I try to do,” he said. “I try to keep the legacy of what Celtic culture is all about by coming back to games when I can.”

Aside from showing up for Tatum and Brown, Pierce has spoken out as well. Whenever Boston's dynamic duo draws the media's ire — whether it comes in the form of debates about imaginary chemistry issues or constant comparisons of the two stars — Pierce backs his guys up.

“I'm always pulling for them in the media when I see things that I don't feel are right because I feel like Boston players don't get their just due for the most part,” he revealed. “Brown not being in the Olympics, Tatum not getting the minutes — I'm always advocating and pushing for them and fighting for them.”

Safe to say Paul Pierce is excited to see Jayson Tatum playing again: “He’s baaaaack. East is in trouble, y’all better watch out because here we come. Let’s get it.” (Via @paulpierce34 on IG) pic.twitter.com/Fzp1s576Wx — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 7, 2026

Following his victory in a friendly 3-point contest on the Garden parquet as part of the Causeway Classic, Pierce will probably stick around to watch his protégés take the same floor in a few hours when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. And no matter if Pierce is sitting in a luxury suite or courtside, don't be surprised if he gets on his feet to cheer on Tatum and Brown.

“I love to see these guys be successful,” he said.