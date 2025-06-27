The Boston Celtics are creating a stash of second-round picks following their trade with Orlando Magic during the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Boston made one selection during the first round on Wednesday night, selecting Hugo Gonzalez from Spain with the 28th pick. Going into the second round, they only had one pick for Thursday but instead decided to get more picks for this year and the future.

Before they picked 32nd overall, they traded the pick to the Magic in exchange for four picks, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Boston Celtics are trading No. 32 to the Orlando Magic for Nos. 46 and 57, a 2026 second-rounder and 2027 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said.

Picking on Orlando's behalf, Boston selected Noah Penda of France.

What's next for Celtics after NBA Draft trade with Magic

It's clear that the Celtics are preparing themselves for the future with their NBA Draft prospects, especially with their trade with the Magic.

It allows them to have more assets to use in trades or have players to fulfill their needs at certain positions. They continue to remain aggressive in adjusting their roster as they keep themselves away from the second apron penalties.

The Celtics navigate their offseason after major trades involving Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They parted ways with these two key players from the 2024 championship squad as they moved the pair to the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

Boston acquired Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang in return from those two teams, alongside multiple second-round picks. They display an intriguing situation as star forward Jayson Tatum rehabs a torn Achilles injury. Jaylen Brown is rehabbing a knee injury as well, which compels the team to focus on their long-term health over rushing them back.

The Celtics may still have the talent to remain in playoff contention, but it's clear that they will prioritize their long-term ceiling. What matters most to them is they continue to maximize the talent they have with Tatum and Brown, alongside important players in their core.