The Las Vegas Raiders are currently taking part in the preseason as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. The Raiders recently got some tough news regarding veteran safety Lonnie Johnson, who broke his fibula after a collision.

Now, the team is looking for ways to replace Johnson, and on Sunday, they made another signing who could potentially help out in that department.

“The #Raiders have signed S Terrell Edmunds. He played six games last year (Jaguars/Steelers). He'll join a competition with Chris Smith, Thomas Harper and others to replace Lonnie Johnson,” reported Tashan Reed of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The 28 year-old Edmunds was a first round draft pick of the Steelers back in 2018 and bounced around the NFL before once again being picked up by Pittsburgh's practice squad last season.

He'll now look for another opportunity to resurrect his career as the Raiders' training camp continues.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Raiders have had a very busy offseason, hiring Pete Carroll to be the franchise's next head coach after the firing of Antonio Pierce. The Raiders also brought in Geno Smith, previously of the Seattle Seahawks, to be their new quarterback, replacing the Motley crew of players who occupied that position for the team a year ago.

That, combined with projected ascension from some of the team's younger building blocks like tight end Brock Bowers, as well as veteran leadership along the defensive line in the form of Maxx Crosby, could be enough to vault the Raiders back into the playoff mix if Smith is able to mimic what he did in Seattle.

In any case, the Raiders' preseason slate is set to continue on Saturday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas will kick off their regular season on the road against the New England Patriots on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

More Las Vegas Raiders News
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Raiders’ Pete Carroll reacts to Geno Smith’s ‘obscene gesture’ at heckling Seahawks fanMalik Brown ·
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field.
Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell reacts to his disastrous preseason opener vs. SeahawksJordan Llanes ·
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Raiders’ Pete Carroll makes ‘miserable’ confession after preseason openerJaren Kawada ·
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Fans clown Aidan O’Connell for ugly pass that led to Seahawks INTMike Gianakos ·
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
How Raiders’ Ashton Jeanty looked in NFL preseason debut vs. SeahawksAlex House ·
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch takes pictures with a Canon camera on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Seahawks icon Marshawn Lynch catches attention with side gig in Raiders gameJosh Davis ·