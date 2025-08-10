The Las Vegas Raiders are currently taking part in the preseason as they gear up for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. The Raiders recently got some tough news regarding veteran safety Lonnie Johnson, who broke his fibula after a collision.

Now, the team is looking for ways to replace Johnson, and on Sunday, they made another signing who could potentially help out in that department.

“The #Raiders have signed S Terrell Edmunds. He played six games last year (Jaguars/Steelers). He'll join a competition with Chris Smith, Thomas Harper and others to replace Lonnie Johnson,” reported Tashan Reed of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The 28 year-old Edmunds was a first round draft pick of the Steelers back in 2018 and bounced around the NFL before once again being picked up by Pittsburgh's practice squad last season.

He'll now look for another opportunity to resurrect his career as the Raiders' training camp continues.

Overall, the Raiders have had a very busy offseason, hiring Pete Carroll to be the franchise's next head coach after the firing of Antonio Pierce. The Raiders also brought in Geno Smith, previously of the Seattle Seahawks, to be their new quarterback, replacing the Motley crew of players who occupied that position for the team a year ago.

That, combined with projected ascension from some of the team's younger building blocks like tight end Brock Bowers, as well as veteran leadership along the defensive line in the form of Maxx Crosby, could be enough to vault the Raiders back into the playoff mix if Smith is able to mimic what he did in Seattle.

In any case, the Raiders' preseason slate is set to continue on Saturday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas will kick off their regular season on the road against the New England Patriots on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.