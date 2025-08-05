Myles Garrett has been absent from the Cleveland Browns' training camp sessions in preparation for the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided an update on how the star defender has been doing.

Garrett was coming off a holdout with the Browns this summer, originally requesting a trade in February before signing a big contract extension to remain with the team. They agreed on a four-year, $160 million extension in March, with $123.5 million guaranteed and an average salary of $40 million per year. The deal also included a no-trade clause, keeping him with the Browns until the end of the 2030 NFL season.

Garrett was initially absent from the team's practices, sitting out from Saturday's session. He finally returned on Monday, as Stefanski gave a brief response on the star's condition.

“He’s feeling good,” Stefanski said, per Browns Zone.

What lies ahead for Kevin Stefanski, Browns

It may be small noise for Myles Garrett to be absent during some of the Browns' training camp sessions. But for Kevin Stefanski to provide a short response about his condition would be clear to those who want the team to be successful this year.

Garrett had a solid performance in the 2024 season, coming off of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award the year prior. He played in every game, recording 14 sacks, 47 tackles, one pass defended, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Garrett led the NFL in TFLs with 22, earning his sixth Pro Bowl nomination and fourth first team All-Pro nomination. How he performs in 2025 and beyond will be crucial to the team's chances of success on the defensive side of the ball.

Cleveland had a brutal 2024 campaign, finishing with a 3-14 record. It was a big step back from their playoff appearance the year before, which will be the goal for the team to achieve this upcoming season.

The Browns will have three preseason games against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8, Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16 and Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23. They will have the season opener at home, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.