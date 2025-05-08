May 7, 2025 at 9:35 PM ET

The Boston Celtics are staring at a mountain if they want to repeat as NBA Champions. Boston blew yet another 20-point lead against the New York Knicks, this time in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series, losing 91-90.

Boston inexplicably hit just one of their final 15 shots in the game, as Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks to a 2-0 series lead.

In the loss, the Celtics made all sorts of history that no team wants to be attached to.

During their Game 1 collapse, they blew a 20-point lead and set the NBA Playoff record for most missed 3s ever. They nearly matched that feat in Game 2, shooting 10-for-40 from downtown. The combined 75 misses from three indeed set a new NBA Playoff record for the most over a two-game span.

Boston also became the first team ever to blow back-to-back 20-point leads and lose both games in NBA Playoff history.

After another improbable collapse, NBA fans did not shy away from trolling the Celtics.

“Shoutout to TaBum for another blown lead,” one fan wrote.

Tatum finished 5-for-19 from the floor and had the game-winning shot blocked near the buzzer. But he wasn't the only problem.

Celtics fans after blowing 2 straight leads 😭 pic.twitter.com/O58FgS0AAA — sam💎 (@samventureX) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Celtics getting sonned, love to see the underdogs prevail,” Swaggy McNasty posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Some fans used visual aides that are very familiar.

The Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/QEu0lEinCW — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Overall, it was an epic failure from everyone wearing green.

Jayson Tatum was a ghost offensively all game long. He also had the ball in his hands in the waning seconds with a chance to win. His shot was blocked. Tatum finished with 13 points on 5-for-19 shooting

Jaylen Brown, his fellow superstar, started out hot. During the first half, Brown had 15 points, helping Boston build a sizable lead. He finished with 20 points on 8-for-23 from the floor.

Derrick White was 6-for-17 and Al Horford was 2-for-11.

Now the series shifts to New York. The Celtics will certainly need the luck of the Irish if they want to come back now.