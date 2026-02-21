Jayson Tatum's return to the court is looming. The Boston Celtics are currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons, with a shot to pass them up before the regular season ends. The Celtics would like home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and with Tatum back for it, they would have a ton of momentum.

Tatum has been working his way back from his Achilles tendon injury. These injuries are occurring more often, but not many have been able to come back as better players. Tatum is looking to defy those odds.

On Saturday, the Celtics posted some pictures of Tatum at practice, and an image of him going viral as he was being defended by Luka Garza.

Another day of work 💪 pic.twitter.com/EJD0iT58rP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 21, 2026

There have not been many images or videos at all of Tatum playing against contact. He's present at games and has been at practice for a long time now, but the superstar is still progressing. There have been zero legit reports of him returning this regular season, but if the Celtics do, in fact, want him back this season, then making a debut before the playoffs makes sense.

Chris Haynes revealed what Tatum told him recently. “I’m trying to come back … I don't know if that's the case,” Tatum told Haynes.

Tatum tore his Achilles tendon in May of 2025, so a return in under a year would be incredible for him. The playoffs don't begin until mid-April, so there is plenty of time still for Tatum to work his way back and make a final decision on whether he will return this season or next.