It is funny how a team's record can affect a star's injury return timeline. If the Boston Celtics were struggling to maintain playoff positioning like many anticipate, fans would probably not expect Jayson Tatum to play this season. Though, with Jaylen Brown propelling the team to second place in the Eastern Conference, the public consensus is that number zero will accelerate his recovery process and try to help the C's win another championship.

Well, one should not jump to conclusions quite yet. Despite making progress in his rehab for a ruptured Achilles, which he suffered during the playoffs last year, Tatum is not ready to commit to anything.

“I do not have a {return} date {in mind},” he told Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS. “I just take it one day at a time. I feel better than I did yesterday, and that's most important.”

The four-time All-NBA First-Team selection continues to stay grounded during his lengthy recovery. While it is probably tempting to look ahead toward the playoffs, he realizes the dangers that come from rushing through this process. Tatum will be of no help to Boston if he comes back at well below full strength. Nevertheless, the 2024 NBA champion is still doing what he can to rejoin his teammates before the end of the campaign.

Tatum, by his own admission, has participated in “a little 5-on-5,” giving fans some hope that he can get on the floor this spring. If the 27-year-old is able to suit up before the playoffs, the Celtics will instantly become a popular NBA Finals pick. But they are getting by just fine without the franchise pillar for the time being.

Boston has done a great job of staying focused on the task at hand, as it continues to stockpile wins. Speculation will not serve anyone well. C's head coach Joe Mazzulla said it himself: “I don't operate on feel. I live by principle.”

Here is what we know. The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and Jayson Tatum is seemingly getting stronger every day. Fans will take it.