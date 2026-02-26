The Seattle Seahawks are still celebrating their Super Bowl LX victory, but the aftermath has already produced a headline-grabbing Las Vegas Raiders head coaching heist. The hiring of former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak by The Silver and Black reshapes both franchises, and a lighthearted text exchange between Mike Macdonald and Tom Brady added humor while offering insight into shifting league dynamics.

Macdonald revealed he received hundreds of congratulatory messages after his team defeated the New England Patriots 29–13 in Super Bowl LX. Among those who reached out was the former legendary quarterback himself. Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, sent his congratulations following the Seahawks' championship run.

Kubiak spent just one season in Seattle, but it was a memorable and highly successful run. He coordinated the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX-winning offense during the 2025 season before departing in February 2026 to become head coach of the Raiders. His brief yet rewarding tenure, which ended on the sport’s biggest stage, quickly propelled him to a head coaching opportunity in Las Vegas, prompting Seattle to elevate Brian Fleury to offensive coordinator and setting the stage for Macdonald’s playful response to Brady.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov shared the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) as Macdonald revealed what he texted the seven-time Super Bowl–winning quarterback after lifting the Lombardi Trophy during a Wednesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I told him, ‘thanks for stealing our offensive coordinator.’”

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald says Tom Brady was among the people who texted him after beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl. “I told him, ‘Thanks for stealing our offensive coordinator.’” 😂 (🎥 @ESPNNFL, @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/C5DiVq7RQ6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 26, 2026

Meirov shared the quote as discussion grew around the Raiders’ aggressive hire. Though delivered in jest, the remark highlighted how quickly championship staffs become targets across the league. Seattle fans now shift their focus to whether Fleury can sustain the offensive momentum built during the Super Bowl run.

The exchange also spotlighted Brady’s evolving influence within the Raiders organization. No longer impacting games on the field, he now plays a meaningful role in shaping the franchise’s direction from the ownership level. The decision to hire Kubiak reflects that aggressive, forward-looking approach as Las Vegas works to build a contender for the 2026 season and beyond.