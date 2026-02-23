Jaylen Brown put up another masterful performance on Sunday to lead the Boston Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers, 111-89, at Crypto.com Arena.

Brown finished with a game-high 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals, as the Celtics improved to 37-19. The Lakers fell to 34-22.

No less than LeBron James has lauded Brown's performance this season, carrying the cudgels for Boston amid the continued absence of Jayson Tatum due to an Achilles injury.

“He's using the motivation of a lot of people saying they're going to have a down year because obviously, JT being out, them losing Jrue (Holiday), Al (Horford) leaves, (Kristaps) Porzingis leaves, their whole championship team pretty much revamped. He's using that as motivation to keep them afloat. They're playing great basketball because of him and the rest of those other guys. He's taking that next step,” said James in a video posted by CLNS.

James maintained that he and Brown have remained civil, even if the latter criticized the former's son, Bronny James, last year.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful. Besides the s*** he said about Bronny in Summer League. But other than that, we’ve been all right,” said the four-time MVP with a smile.

“It's all good. Bronny has a long way to go, but that's another story.”

While watching the Summer League at courtside, Brown was caught on video muttering, “I don’t think Bronny James is a pro.” It quickly went viral, and obviously, James took note of it.

The younger James has been widely criticized, with many fans sharing Brown's view. He, however, has shown improvements in his second season.

The elder James, meanwhile, maintained that Brown has been playing “great basketball,” adding that the Celtics star is not being talked about enough for the MVP award.