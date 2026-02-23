Fans have been kept guessing whether Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will see action this season as he continues to recover from his Achilles injury.

Multiple reports have stated that Tatum is on the right track and ahead of schedule. He has hit multiple milestones, including participating in controlled 5‑on‑5 scrimmages and working out alongside teammates.

The 27-year-old Tatum has touted his progress, but he also recently flip-flopped on his previous view that he might suit up this season, saying he needs to reevaluate his situation.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed that Tatum was at practice before their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. But when asked if the six-time All-Star participated, Mazzulla had an all-time reaction, as shown in the video posted by CLNS.

Did Jayson Tatum practice yesterday? "He was at practice?" Did he participate? *Stares*@CLNSMedia | Q: @RealBobManning pic.twitter.com/SOLMYuzu4J — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 22, 2026

Usually, silence means yes. But Mazzulla is as difficult to read as Leo Tolstoy's “War and Peace” in Latin, so it is hard to say if he really hinted at anything.

Article Continues Below

Why waste energy on words when you can always stare deeply into someone's soul and make him question his existence?

If anything, Mazzulla seems tired of answering questions about Tatum, who suffered the debilitating injury against the New York Knicks in last season's playoffs.

Whatever his wordless response really meant, it is clear that the Celtics have been doing well without Tatum. They beat the Lakers, 111-89, to improve to 37-19, including 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown has been playing at an MVP level, even earning his flowers from LeBron James. Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Neemias Queta have been consistent contributors, while the addition of Nikola Vucevic has only made them even more formidable.

The Celtics will be staring down the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.