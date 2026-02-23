Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard continues to prove that he is one of the most underrated shotmakers in the NBA as he sank a buzzer-beater before halftime against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown drove hard to the lane to take the last shot, but was met by multiple defenders. With the game clock winding down, he kicked the ball out to Pritchard, who shook off Luka Doncic and buried the stepback three-pointer from near the logo to give the Celtics a nine-point lead, 59-50, at the break.

PAYTON PRITCHARD AGAIN 😱 Pritchard beats the 2nd quarter buzzer to give the Celtics a double-digit lead over the Lakers heading into halftime ☘️ pic.twitter.com/FBzvQndpWO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

Pritchard has a knack for making buzzer-beaters, so it was not a surprise that he hit it. Remember his two half-court heaves in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks? Doncic probably does.

Many thought Boston would just sacrifice the season, given Jayson Tatum was out due to an Achilles injury and the retooling of the roster. But with Brown, Pritchard, and Derrick White leading the way, the Celtics have been a surprising threat in the Eastern Conference.

The 28-year-old Pritchard, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has become even better with his scoring, averaging a career-best 17.4 points entering their game against the Lakers. With the additional touches he has had in Tatum's absence, he has only grown more confident with his game.

As of writing, the Celtics are leading the Lakers by double digits in the fourth quarter.

Pritchard has 19 points, including five three-pointers, four rebounds, and six assists off the bench.

Boston is looking for its third straight win.