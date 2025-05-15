The Achilles injury of Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum deflated all the hype around the defending NBA Champions. But Boston has a deep roster with multiple players capable of leading a comeback. On Wednesday night, it was Derrick White who led the way, and joined Stephen Curry in the history books in the process.

Derrick White scored a game-high 34 points in Game 5, leading Boston in scoring and forcing a Game 6 back in New York City.

Derrick White joins Stephen Curry in NBA playoff history books

White scored 34 points in the Celtics' first postseason game without Jayson Tatum, but did so by hitting seven three-pointers and shooting 9-of-11 from the free throw line. According to Stathead, White became just the eighth player in NBA history to record a playoff game in which they made at least seven three-pointers and at least nine free throws.

The other players are Stephen Curry (three times), James Harden (three times), Damian Lillard (two times), Reggie Miller, Chauncey Billups, Devin Booker, and Rex Chapman.

White got off to a hot start, scoring 14 points in the opening quarter with four three-pointers. He added 13 points in the third quarter, where he attempted nine free throws and made seven.

🏆 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Derrick White drops 34 to keep the @celtics season alive and force Game 6! Jaylen Brown: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST

Payton Pritchard: 17 PTS, 5 3PM, 5 REB

Luke Kornet: 10 PTS (5-5 FGM), 9 REB, 7 BLK Game 6: Friday, 8pm/et, ESPN pic.twitter.com/VTBPN2jTnm — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jaylen Brown finished with a near-triple double, scoring 26 points with eight rebounds and 12 assists. The Celtics also got a massive performance from backup center Luke Kornet, who started the second half in place of the sick Kristaps Porzingis.

Kornet recorded 10 points, nine rebounds, and a new career-high seven blocked shots in 26 minutes off Boston's bench. The seven blocked shots is tied for the third most in NBA playoff history for a player off the bench.

The series will now shift back to New York, where the Knicks will have a chance to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.