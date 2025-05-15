The Boston Celtics needed a big performance in order to stay alive in their series against the New York Knicks, and boy did they get one. Luke Kornet delivered a monster game for Boston, helping them force a Game 6 back in New York.

Kornet did not start the game for Boston, and played a big role for the Celtics once Kristaps Porzingis did not return.

Celtics' Luke Kornet makes insane NBA history in Game 5 vs. Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis started Game 5, but was not himself once again, recording one point, one rebound, and one blocked shot in 12 first half minutes. Luke Kornet started the second half for Porzingis and delivered a much-needed performance.

Kornet recorded five blocked shots in the 3rd quarter to go along with four points and five rebounds. For the game, Kornet finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocked shots while shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

https://x.com/TomerAzarly/status/1922822282780491812

In addition to the blocks record, Luke Kornet also became the only player in NBA playoff history to not start a game and record at least 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven blocked shots on 100 percent shooting.

https://x.com/TomerAzarly/status/1922829807143755801

Derrick White led the Boston Celtics in scoring with 34 points, three rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots, and seven three-pointers on 9-of-16 shooting. Jaylen Brown added a near triple-double with 26 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-of-17 shooting.

For the Knicks, Josh Hart led the team in scoring with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Jalen Brunson scored 22 points with six assists before fouling out in 33 minutes of play.

Game 6 between the Knicks and Celtics will take place on Friday night back at Madison Square Garden.