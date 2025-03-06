With the final stretch of the regular season in progress, the Boston Celtics are looking to defend their NBA title. Coming into the team’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, the Celtics were without star wing Jayson Tatum due to a shoulder injury. But no Tatum, no problem as the Celtics made franchise history with the performances of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard became the first pair of teammates in Celtics history to each score 40 points in the same game. The Celtics defeated the Blazers, 128-118, with White and Pritchard scoring 41 and 43 points, respectively.

White also added three rebounds, two assists, three steals and one blocked shot. Pritchard also had ten rebounds and five assists. White was 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) from the field, 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from the three-point line and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Pritchard was 14-of-20 (70 percent) from the field, 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from the three-point line and perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

White is coming off an Olympic gold medal as part of Team USA while Pritchard has continued his emergence as one of the Celtics’ most dependable bench players.

On the season, White has appeared in 58 games, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Pritchard has appeared in 60 games, at a little over 27 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 47.2 shooting from the field, 41.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Celtics are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings at 44-18. They are three and a half games up on the New York Knicks now who are in third place.