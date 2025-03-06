The Boston Celtics, over the past few seasons, have always made it a habit to prioritize the physical well-being of their players on back-to-back sets. And with the Celtics being on the first night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, there was a prime opportunity for them to rest some of their key players, including Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. But it did not matter, as these absences simply paved the way for a monster night from both Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, who combined for 84 points on 19 made triples in a 128-118 win.

White had 41 points, which was better than his previous career-high in scoring by eight. He nearly matched Pritchard in his flamethrowing ways from beyond the arc, nailing nine triples of his own (compared to 10 for Pritchard) as the Celtics had another stellar outing from beyond the arc as a team.

After the game, the Celtics guard and Team USA Olympic gold medalist admitted that the diameter of the rim was looking larger than usual.

“[The rim] looked good. I felt like I was getting a lot of very good looks,” White said in his postgame presser, via ClutchPoints Celtics beat reporter Daniel Donabedian.

White and Pritchard combined for 19 of the Celtics' 23 three-point makes on the night, looking like a reincarnation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the process. This is the kind of game that gives the Celtics brass so much confidence that they can hold the fort even amid the absence of Tatum.

With a game against the floundering Philadelphia 76ers looming on the horizon, another rest day could be in the cards for the Celtics' stars. It's not likely for White and Pritchard to shoot this well again, but teams will be very wary of their capability to pop off in a hurry.

Celtics guard Derrick White's development as a marksman is incredible

It's downright incredible how Derrick White has transformed himself into one of the best outside shooters in the entire league. He's always been a threat to make a three, but the way he's taken his shooting to the next level with the Celtics has got to be examined.

This season, White makes 3.6 triples per game on 9.0 attempts — making him one of the most lethal efficient volume three-point marksmen in the association. He currently ranks fourth in the league in total made threes this season, with 210 — trailing only Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, and Stephen Curry.