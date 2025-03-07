Derrick White can't seem to get away from losing teeth. This happened to him for the second time during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Midway through the second quarter with the Celtics up 42-34, White took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Kelly Oubre Jr. As a result, a tooth fell out of White's mouth, which prompted the guard to go to the locker room for some time.

He returned to the game to begin the second half, this time wearing a mouthguard for the rest of the contest.

The first time White lost a tooth was during the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. It took place in Game 5, which the Celtics won to clinch their 18th championship in franchise history.

pic.twitter.com/lWdYaQrfc6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2025

How Derrick White, Celtics played against the 76ers

Despite Derrick White's incident and being short on key players, the Boston Celtics still cruised to victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, 123-105.

The Celtics jumped out to a 35-24 lead and didn't look back. They led 64-46 at halftime, proving their talent was too much for an injury-riddled 76ers squad missing their top scorers.

Jayson Tatum torched Philadelphia's defense, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists. He shot 14-of-23 from the field, including 5-of-11 from downtown. Payton Pritchard provided 19 points and six assists, Baylor Schierman had 15 points, while Derrick White and Torrey Craig scored 12 points each.

Boston improved to 45-18 on the season, maintaining the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 7.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed.

Following Thursday's victory over the 76ers, the Celtics will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Los Angeles Lakers on March 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET.