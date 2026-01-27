The Boston Celtics came into their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday looking to get back in the win column following their loss to the Chicago Bulls. So far, the Celtics were off to a strong start, with Derrick White using a shot fake to get Jrue Holiday out of position defensively, and side-step him to knock down an early floater.

Derrick White got his old teammate Jrue Holiday with this shot fake 😲

pic.twitter.com/tcdn2YOLJn — Celtics Nation (@CelticsNationCP) January 27, 2026

The play occurred early in the first quarter of the Celtics’ game against the Blazers when Derrick White caught a pass from Payton Prichard, drove the ball middle against Jrue Holiday, stopped at the free-throw line and used the shot fake to get around Holiday and free himself up for the floater.

As of publication, the Celtics were leading by double digits coming into the half. White had six points, one rebound and three assists in 16 minutes.

Article Continues Below

Ever since being traded to the Celtics ahead of the 2021-22 NBA trade deadline, White has been one of the team’s best and most consistent players. He played a pivotal role during the Celtics’ 2024 championship run alongside Holiday who was his former teammate in the backcourt.

Coming into Monday’s game, White had appeared in 43 of the Celtics’ 45 games, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 38.8 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 88.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Although White’s overall percentages may be down, there is no denying his importance to this Celtics team.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, White began his career with the San Antonio Spurs where he played four and half seasons before being traded to the Celtics.