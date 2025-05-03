Although Jaylen Brown was on the Boston Celtics' injury report during the first round, he might've turned the corner. As he explained via Noa Dalzell of SBNation, Brown is eager for the second round.

“I think I’m starting to turn the corner,” Brown said. “Structurally, everything is fine. I’ve had some other stuff going on, but I think I’m trending in the right direction.”

The All-Star guard has had some trouble with his knees. There hasn't been structural damage as he said. However, there's still a level of discomfort that isn't ideal.

After all, Brown is an explosive athlete and uses his quick first step as an advantage.

Still, his shooting and overall offensive game make him so elite. Winning the 2024 NBA Finals MVP trophy wasn't for him being a mediocre player.

He makes that much of a difference for the Celtics. He's shown a clutch ability down the stretch and can put the team on his back. Plus, Brown being the culture setter isn't appreciated enough.

The toughness, grit, and determination has a trickle effect on the roster. Even with this injury update. Him playing through this further proves that he's willing to do anything to win a title.

Jaylen Brown's impact is essential for the Celtics

While his impact on the floor is essential, his impact off the floor is just as huge. Some of it comes from the mental games.

Brown himself isn't one to talk trash. However, he's not one to back down from it either. Throughout the series with the Orlando Magic, the guard explained he was ready to bring the fight to Orlando.

Despite him giving the Magic credit for their fight during the series, it proved too much to bear.

Still, he gave respect where it is due. Not to mention, Boston didn't take Orlando lightly at all during the series. That alone shows the respect.

As the second round approaches, it might be more of the same mentality. However, the New York Knicks are more top-heavy than Orlando.

In the regular season, Boston had New York's number in the season series. Funny enough, the Celtics won all four games for the first time since 2018.

Some of those victories were by a wide margin as well.

Either way, Brown's health trending in the right direction is a welcome sight for Celtics fans everywhere. At the end of the day, his impact will be felt, in the TD Garden and Madison Square Garden as soon as the second round begins.