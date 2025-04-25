Jaylen Brown finds himself on the injury report alongside Jayson Tatum ahead of the Boston Celtics' Game 3 matchup against the Orlando Magic in the East First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Friday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

According to the injury report the team revealed on Friday afternoon, there are three Celtics players dealing with injuries. Brown has a right knee posterior impingement, Tatum is recovering from a right distal radius bone bruise, while Jrue Holiday is dealing with a right hamstring strain.

Brown and Holiday are currently questionable while Tatum is doubtful when it comes to playing in the upcoming contest.

Tatum missed all of Game 2 as he suffered the injury in the second half of Game 1. Brown and Holiday have appeared in both games, but their statuses will be worth keeping track of before Game 3 commences.

What's next for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

The knee injury is nothing new for Jaylen Brown, who has been dealing with it since the final stretch of the regular season.

It has caused him to miss several games in that stretch, but he has received injections to relieve the pain and allow himself to be effective for the Celtics in an important first-round series. What will matter for him is the workload he would be able to handle, especially if the pain reaggravates him to the point he is unable to participate for long periods of time on the court.

This would require the Celtics to step up if Brown is not up to his usual standards. Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Payton Pritchard would be the players who would see their responsibilities grow.

If both Brown and Jayson Tatum are unavailable, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet and maybe – could see more playing time to help out Boston on that front to keep their opponent at bay.

Following Game 3, the Celtics will prepare for Game 4 against the Magic, staying on the road. The matchup will take place on April 27 at 7 p.m. ET.