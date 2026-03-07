The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly in rebuild mode after releasing Geno Smith from the roster on Friday. However, that wasn't the only move the club made, as the front office elected to cut another player on the same day.

Reports indicate that the Raiders are releasing guard Alex Cappa, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Cappa's tenure in Las Vegas ends after just one season with the franchise.

“Raiders have released G Alex Cappa.”

The 31-year-old offensive lineman becomes a free agent this offseason after initially signing a two-year, $11.02 million deal with the Raiders in 2025. He played all 17 games for the team, with eight starts. His release saves the Raiders $5.01 million in cap space as the organization turns its attention toward free agency.

With the release of Geno Smith coming with $18.5 million in dead cap, the team was able to find a way to find more wiggle room by releasing Cappa. Offensive line play was rather abysmal for the Raiders this last season, so the front office could address that part of the team through free agency.

Vegas might be one of the busiest teams this offseason after ending the 2025-26 campaign with a 3-14 record. Many are linking the Raiders to incoming rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, Las Vegas is certainly in the driver's seat to pick whoever they want.

Depending on how the offseason plays out, the Raiders could ultimately turn things around within the next few seasons. With the team already hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, there is at least some excitement surrounding the coaching staff.