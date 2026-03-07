MyFACTION is returns to WWE 2K26, which means more locker codes that you can redeem to earn all sorts of rewards. This includes powerful cards and much more. However, most codes expire after a limited time, and not everyone knows how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all active WWE 2K26 MyFACTION Locker Codes for your convenience.

WWE 2K26 MyFACTION Locker Codes

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY BESTINTWRLD26 – Aftershock Series I & Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack March 13th, 2026

EXPIRED:

CODE Reward EXPIRY

Overall, these are all the current and expired locker codes in WWE 2K26. But how exactly do you redeem them and earn the rewards?

Article Continues Below

How to Redeem Locker Codes

To Redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K25:

Select Locker Codes on the Main Menu

Enter your code and hit Enter to redeem

Firstly, you don't need to head to the MyFACTION Menu from your home screen anymore. Now, you can simply enter locker codes in from the main menu of the game. Once you're pressed it, it's just a matter of redeeming the code. If it doesn't work check to make sure the code was entered correctly, or if it's still active.

Overall, redeeming codes is easy, but the real trick is keeping an eye out for them. Some codes last for a limited time, and you might not realize it before it's gone. Therefore, keep checking back often to see if any new codes release.

To find new codes, follow the game's official social channels, which is the best place to find out about new announcements. But if you want a full collection of codes, you can always come back here to see all active codes in one spot.

And that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 Locker Codes. We hope this guide makes your MyFACTION experience just a bit more convenient. Best of luck using these codes before they expire to unlock some really cool rewards.

In other news, feel free to learn more about the game's other modes. The Island return this year, with new Orders, locations, and more. Additionally, WWE 2K26 features a ton of new match types to keep you in the ring for endless fun. Furthermore, the game features over 400 characters. See you in the ring when the game officially launches!

Lastly, for more gaming and WWE news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our very own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.