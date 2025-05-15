The Boston Celtics are shockingly down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, so they need to win on Wednesday night to avoid elimination. The Celtics are at home, so that helps their chances, but they are in a dog fight with the Knicks right now. It's a close game, and things got heated in the third quarter when Jaylen Brown and Josh Hart both received technical fouls.

Related Boston Celtics NewsArticle continues below
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Celtics’ Derrick White scorching hot in Game 5 without Jayson Tatum
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston Celtics during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau sends best wishes to Jayson Tatum after Achilles injury

In case you didn't know, the Knicks and Celtics don't like each other. The ending of Game 5 should be another good one, and the intensity will keep up until the final horn sounds.

This story will be updated with more information