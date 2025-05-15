The Boston Celtics are shockingly down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks, so they need to win on Wednesday night to avoid elimination. The Celtics are at home, so that helps their chances, but they are in a dog fight with the Knicks right now. It's a close game, and things got heated in the third quarter when Jaylen Brown and Josh Hart both received technical fouls.

Josh Hart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford got into it to start the 2nd half of Knicks-Celtics 👀 Hart and Brown got hit with technical fouls. (via @BobbyKrivitsky)pic.twitter.com/SXo7VtReMe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

In case you didn't know, the Knicks and Celtics don't like each other. The ending of Game 5 should be another good one, and the intensity will keep up until the final horn sounds.

This story will be updated with more information