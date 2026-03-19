The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a big win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at the Toyota Center. LeBron James had an exceptional game, scoring 30 points on 13 of 14 shooting. He spoke after the game and showed how he felt, according to X reporter, Oh No He Didn't.

“Lebron: Look at me right now … I feel like s**t, but in the game I felt pretty good, before the game, I didn't feel that great. I was yawning and tired. I was literally just talking to myself,” Oh No He Didn't wrote on X.

James was on fire all night, missing just one shot. It was his best-shooting night of the season, as he was finding ways to get the ball into the hoop on almost every occasion. There were times when he felt every bit of his age, including a hard fall in the fourth quarter. But James recovered and finished the game strong.

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When James dived for the basketball earlier this week in Denver, it took him a little longer to get up. When he fell in Houston, he clutched at his ailing wrist and stayed on the hardwood for a few minutes. Despite being 41 years old, James is playing at a high level, which is perfect timing as the playoffs draw near.

There are still questions about James' future; he continues to perform as the second-best player on the Lakers behind Luka Doncic. As the Lakers sit in third in the Western Conference, the team will continue to try to secure the No. 3 seed and make a deep run as James attempts to stay healthy and be there for the team when they need him.