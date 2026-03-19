Kansas City Royals star reliever Matt Strahm suffered an injury scare during the team's 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Strahm was hit in the foot by a batted ball and removed from the game as a result. Anne Rogers of MLB.com later provided an update on the situation.

“Left leg contusion for Matt Strahm, but taking him out was more of a precaution, manager Matt Quatraro said postgame. Doesn't seem like too much of a concern,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Strahm began his career in Kansas City in 2016. He has spent time with other ball clubs over the years, including the Philadelphia Phillies most recently. The southpaw has become one of the better relievers in all of baseball in recent years, as he earned an All-Star selection in 2024.

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This past offseason, the Phillies traded Strahm to the Royals, creating a reunion as a result. Strahm is looking to make an impact with the Royals, and the previously provided update after his injury scare is encouraging.

Still, Kansas City will closely monitor his injury status. Opening Day is still a few days away, so the Royals do not have to make a decision on his beginning of the season availability right now. Barring any setbacks, it does appear that Strahm should be fine for the start of the new campaign.

This Royals ball club has serious postseason aspirations after falling short of the playoffs during the 2025 campaign. They will be a team to watch throughout the upcoming season.