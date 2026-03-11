Bam Adebayo had a night for the ages on Tuesday — and it was witnessed live by some of the closest people to him.

Among them is none other than his mother, Marilyn Blount, who shared a heartwarming moment with her son following his unbelievable scoring performance in the Heat's 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Amid the celebration on the court, Adebayo's mom went to his son and the two shared a big hug.

Bam Adebayo and his mom hug after his historic 83 points in one game, they will always remember this. ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1x9E0jPqra — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) March 11, 2026

There is probably no one prouder of what Bam Adebayo accomplished than his mother, who's always been there to support the former Kentucky Wildcats star.

Article Continues Below

Adebayo and his mom have truly come a long way. They used to live together in a single-wide trailer, and in 2020, Adebayo gave his mom a new house on her birthday.

“My mom never had nothing that she could call her own,” Adebayo said at that time (via ESPN) .

“So growing up and being able to do something different with basketball and be a special player, that was something that I've always had in my mind, I've always wanted to do. And just having the opportunity to do it for my mom is an incredible experience.”

Against the Wizards, Adebayo authored the second-highest scoring performance in a single game in NBA history, as he torched Washington for 83 points. He shot 20-for-43 from the field and hit seven 3-pointers, while going 36-for-43 from the free-throw line. Adebayo added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes.