For years, people have been telling San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama that he is a rare breed. But with his meek personality, Wembanyama probably often shrugged it off.

These days, it seems that he has embraced the fact that he is built differently. It has become increasingly clear, especially after Wembanyama dominated the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday.

The Spurs beat the Rockets, 111-99, with Wembanyama tallying all-around norms of 28 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and five assists.

After the game, the two-time All-Star acknowledged that the bar is set higher for him.

“I'm trying to do things on the court that nobody does, so I have to work in a way that nobody does,” said Wembanyama, who almost outscored the Rockets by himself in the fourth quarter.

"I'm trying to do things on the court that nobody does, so I have to work in a way that nobody does" Victor Wembanyama on his mindset 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/KuIdRJAuiI https://t.co/wIXufhd4nU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2026

San Antonio limited Houston to just 13 points on 4-of-23 shooting in the final period.

The Spurs avenged their loss to the Rockets last week, wherein Wembanyama was held to only 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

His performance on Wednesday was a decisive atonement for that.

It is scary to think that the 7-foot-4 center is just 22 years old. He is still growing into his body and developing more mental toughness. It could even be argued that his reserved character may be hindering him from having a killer instinct.

There is no doubt that Wembanyama can take over a game in a snap, and having the self-awareness that he needs to work harder than everybody else will only make him even more terrifying.