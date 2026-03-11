When news broke that Maxx Crosby was no longer being traded to the Baltimore Ravens after the team “backed out” of their agreed-upon deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, it led some to wonder what the future would hold for the five-time All-Pro.

Sure, Crosby's camp said they were doing all the right things, and some obvious trade options emerged as no-brainer candidates, but would dance partners actually emerge for John Spytek to tango with before the start of free agency?

Well, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the answer is a resounding yes, even if Las Vegas isn't necessarily looking to move on from their home-grown franchise legend right away.

“Raiders already have received calls from ‘several' teams inquiring about the availability of Maxx Crosby in a trade, per source,” Schefter wrote. “For now the Raiders are prepared to get Crosby healthy and have him play for Las Vegas. But they are listening to other teams.”

On paper, it makes sense that other teams would call about Crosby now, especially after his first trade was recinded, both to find out about the status of his knee and to see if they could steal a five-time Pro Bowler at a discount versus the two first-round picks Baltimore initially agreed to surrender for his services. While it makes sense that the Raiders may want to let some time pass in order to avoid selling low as emotions run high, the fact that teams are calling means Las Vegas should still be able to make a trade when they are ready to.