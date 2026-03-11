Team USA suddenly finds itself on upset alert against Italy after falling into a massive early deficit that stunned fans watching the pool play matchup unfold.

Italy jumped all over the American pitching staff early and never looked back, launching multiple home runs and piling up runs in quick fashion. By the middle innings, the Italians had built an 8-1 lead, putting the previously undefeated Americans in a deep hole. Gunnar Henderson did provide a brief spark with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, but the damage had already been done. Entering the matchup, the United States sat at 3-0 in pool play and was widely viewed as a heavy favorite. Instead, Italy has flipped the narrative and suddenly put the Americans in danger of a stunning upset that could shake up the pool standings.

The momentum shift started earlier when Italy’s offense broke through in the fourth inning. FOX Sports shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter, showing Jac Caglianone blasting a two-run homer to extend the Italian lead.

“ITALY IS PUTTING IT ON USA

They lead 5-0!”

"ITALY IS PUTTING IT ON USA

They lead 5-0!"

Fans immediately piled into the replies as the deficit continued to grow.

“Get Bam Adebayo out there to save our season,” joked Big John Studd (@BiggestJohnStud).

Others were far more critical of the Americans’ performance.

“Imagine paying $300M for 2 hits. Team USA is a literal comedy,” wrote Noah Waston (@NoahWaston).

Jomboy Media also highlighted the blast to right field as Italy continued to pile on runs.

“USA is struggling against Italy! It’s 5-0”

"USA is struggling against Italy! It's 5-0"

More fans reacted as the shocking scoreline started to sink in.

“they really are playing like they have no idea that they could be eliminated if they lose this game,” wrote @GoldBoxRPGGuy.

Others pointed out the irony compared to other international rivalries.

“We can beat Canada in hockey but can’t beat Italy in baseball. Weird,” added @LA_libertarian1.

As it stands, Team USA trails Italy by seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.