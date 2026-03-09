The Denver Broncos should feel a sense of urgency during the 2026 offseason. Denver dominated during the 2025 regular season and made it all the way to the AFC Championship. But they fell just short of making the Super Bowl after Bo Nix's crushing playoff injury.

Now the Broncos need to focus on upgrading the roster around Nix over the next few months. If the Broncos can make some smart additions in free agency, they could be AFC contenders once again this fall.

But if Denver really wants to become a dynasty, they'll need to draft well too.

Here is a roundup of which players are being mocked to the Broncos following the NFL Scouting Combine.

Note: This Broncos 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts released on March 2nd or later following the Combine.

TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

The consensus is that Denver will use its first-round pick on a defensive player. However, Sikkema thinks the Broncos should add an offensive weapon like Stowers.

Sikkema pointed to Stowers' impressive showing at the Combine as evidence that he is worthy of a first-round pick.

“As crazy as Kenyon Sadiq’s combine performance was, Stowers’ was even better in some ways,” Sikkema wrote. “He jumped an astounding 45.5 inches in the vertical with an 11-foot-3 broad, both better than Sadiq’s numbers.”

For context, Sikkema had Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq going off the board at 27 to the 49ers.

If the Broncos do pick Stowers, it will be to add another weapon around QB Bo Nix. Stowers is an excellent receiver at tight end, but does not have great blocking skills. He logged 62 receptions for 769 receiving yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt in 2025.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton won't care about that though, as long as he lands a player to play his coveted “joker” role.

LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Several analysts have connected the Broncos with off-ball linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft. But it is difficult to determine who will be there at 30th overall at this point in the offseason.

Rodriguez was a big-play machine at Texas Tech and projects as a long-term starter at middle linebacker. He sometimes gets knocked around close to the line of scrimmage. But Rodriguez makes up for that by making plenty of splash plays.

In his scouting report, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared him to Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2025. That shows the kind of upside we're talking about with Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would enter a great situation in Denver with the ability to learn next to Dre Greenlaw over the next two seasons.

Broncos fans should keep their eyes on Rodriguez throughout the pre-draft process.

LB C.J. Allen, Georgia

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Charles Davis, NFL.com

Allen is the most popular player mocked to the Broncos, at least in this sample of analysts.

The former Bulldog looks the part of a modern NFL middle linebacker. But as a linebacker prospect, he is almost the opposite of Rodriguez.

Scouts praise Allen for his leadership skills and the ability to keep a defense operating as a captain. In that sense, he is more of a facilitator or field general who NFL coaches will love because of his consistency. He likely won't create the big plays that someone like Rodriguez will.

That said, it would not be a huge surprise if Broncos DC Vance Joseph prefers a player in Allen's mold because of his reliability.

Article Continues Below

At this point in the offseason, Allen is routinely mocked as going off the board earlier than Rodriguez. But that could change after NFL free agency and as college pro days shake up draft boards.

Regardless, this would be a good pick for Denver.

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Kelly also went with a linebacker, but his choice was Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas. He is clearly a fan of Hill, as he has him going off the board before either Allen or Rodriguez.

As Kelly explained, Hill dominated at the Combine.

“The former Longhorns star showed off his athleticism at the combine, posting a 4.51-second 40-yard dash while jumping 37 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-5 in the broad jump,” Kelly wrote.

It will be interesting to watch if Hill ends up rising up draft boards leading up to the draft. A strong performance at Texas' pro day could see his draft stock skyrocket.

Ultimately, Kelly views Hill as an explosive player who could start right away for the Broncos.

“That speed and explosiveness show up on tape, too, as he routinely shoots gaps in the offensive line to make tackles behind the line of scrimmage,” Kelly added. “Hill has the traits to start right away for Denver.”

Perhaps the lesson here is that Denver will have their pick of middle linebackers at 30th overall.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Jordan Reid, ESPN

The Broncos could also choose to upgrade their defensive secondary. Free safety Brandon Jones is on the final year of his contract, which means a succession plan could be smart.

McNeil-Warren has shot up draft boards over the past few months. He is now regarded as a late first-round pick, or early second-round pick, who could make an impact as a rookie.

The Toledo safety is at his best when playing close to the line of scrimmage. He boasts excellent run defense skills and can deliver big hits over the middle in coverage. In that sense, he projects as more of a box safety than a free safety.

McNeil-Warren overlaps a bit with Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron in terms of skills.

Perhaps the Broncos could pick him simply if he's the best player available on their draft board.