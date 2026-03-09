Reggie Miller gave his definitive list for fans' NBA GOAT debate, which is typically led by the Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, and the late Kobe Bryant. Miller explained his take in a unique way, differentiating between the player with the best pure talent and the player with the greatest career. After James surpassed Bryant for the Lakers' 3-point record, he continues to remind us of his unprecedented longevity.

However, Miller's GOAT is still Jordan, over Bryant, and James, he said, per the Dan Patrick Show.

“I think we get caught up when we talk about the GOAT situation and the GOAT debate. To me, the best player of the three is MJ,” Miller said. “Kobe is a clone and a better version — he's Mike on steroids. Better jump shooter. To me, the fundamentals were better because he perfected them to be like the master, MJ.

“If you're talking about careers, the best career out of all three of those, in my opinion, is LeBron [James] because of the longevity in what he has done in eight straight Finals. Career versus player. There's a difference. LeBron has had the best career out of anyone, for him to continue to play like this at this level this late in his career. But if we're going stack-for-stack player, to me: MJ, Kobe, and then LeBron.”

Miller also reminded fans of playing against both Jordan and Bryant amid postseason battles, including the 2000 NBA Finals.

“I only had one year versus LeBron — my last year, his rookie year. I got tattooed by MJ. I got tattooed by Kobe at a high level,” Miller said. “Facing Kobe in the Finals, there's a body of work between Kobe and I that I have a sample size against.”

"If we're going stack-for-stack player – to me: MJ, Kobe, and then LeBron." – Reggie Miller on Kobe's place in the GOAT debate (Presented by @Nutrafol) pic.twitter.com/rdItdbkXbT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 9, 2026

Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated Miller and the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, the only Game 7 Jordan played during his second three-peat with the Bulls.

Reggie Miller on facing Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant

While his respect for Lakers All-Star LeBron James stands, Hall of Fame guard Reggie Miller faced arguably the best two guards in NBA history — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — in a Game 7 and an NBA Finals series. After Jordan retired with the Bulls in 1998, Miller led the Pacers to a Finals appearance in 2000. However, it happened amidst the Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal and Bryant-led three-peat.

The Lakers defeated the Pacers 4-2. Miller discussed what it was like to face off against Jordan and Bryant.

“You never wanted to show emotions when you were playing those two guys. And I tried as much as possible not to because I tried to put pressure on them at the other end as well because I'm blowing by them as well,” Miller said. “I tried to put as much pressure — make them work as hard as they were possibly making me work to tire them out. Both of those guys — Kobe and Mike — they were superior athletes in fantastic shape, which is very difficult to do.

“I tried to make it a marathon versus those guys and make it a track meet, and constantly keep them in motion to try to tire them down. In some games, it worked. Other games it didn't, but that's what I tried to do versus those two players,” Miller concluded.

Miller was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.