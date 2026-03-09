The San Francisco 49ers have tried to get Trent Williams under contract. Now, they’re considering a trade. And here are the three best trade destinations if the 49ers can’t resolve the contract differences.

He’s no spring chicken. Williams ia 15-year veteran who will turn 38 years old this summer. However, he started 16 games last season and made the Pro Bowl, proving he still has what it takes to dominate at the NFL level.

So the 49ers should be able to find a trade partner. Leading the way are the …

OT Trent Williams would fit with the Bears

Based on their aggressive free-agent moves, the Bears wouldn’t mind upgrading the offensive line. And Williams could make a big difference. His Pro Football Focus grade of 91.5 ranked No. 3 among 89 NFL tackles.

Certainly, the Bears already have a strong offensive line. They ranked No. 3 in the NFL. in 2025, according to PFF. They surrendered only 13 sacks in 2025.

“Chicago allowed just 145 pressures on 643 snaps, leading to an 87.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked third in the NFL this season,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “Third-year right tackle Darnell Wright continued to establish himself among the best run-blocking offensive linemen in the NFL. The former first-round pick finished the season with an 85.6 PFF run-blocking grade, which ranked seventh among all offensive tackles.”

But Williams would be a left-tackle boost, according to CBS Sports.

“Going from one NFC North team to another, the Bears have already shown a willingness to take big swings on their offensive line. Last offseason — their first under Ben Johnson — Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and signed center Drew Dalman,” Zachary Pereles wrote. “Right tackle Darnell Wright has continued to improve.

“That leaves left tackle, where Braxton Jones entered the season as the starter. But (he) got hurt and was then benched and appeared in only six games. Ozzy Trapilo ruptured his patellar tendon in the playoffs and will likely miss most of the year. Johnson showed last year he isn't afraid to make bold moves to upgrade Caleb Williams' surroundings.”

Cowboys could be in play for Trent Williams

There’s no love lost between the 49ers and Cowboys. But the same can be said about the Packers and Cowboys, and they’ve made two blockbuster trades over the last year.

So, Williams getting shipped to the Cowboys makes sense. That’s especially true as the Cowboys would be willing to add an older player as they try to make 2026 a Super Bowl season.

The Cowboys haven’t gotten what they hoped out of left tackle Tyler Guyton, their 2024 first-round pick. Guyton’s PFF grade tells a story.

“Former first-round pick Tyler Guyton continued to struggle in his second season,” Buday wrote. “Dallas’ left tackle earned a 50.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked only 78th among 86 qualifying offensive tackles this season.”

Patriots could be in the hunt for Trent Williams

The Patriots may think they’re an offensive lineman away from getting over the hump. If that’s the case, dealing for Williams makes plenty of sense.

Regardless of Mike Vrabel’s company line, the team had tons of problems with rookie Will Campbell at left tackle. They might move Campbell inside if they got a player of Williams’ capability. Vrabel insists it won’t happen, according to a post on X by Mark Daniels.

“Mike Vrabel says Will Campbell is the Patriots' left tackle “We’re not moving him to guard or center.”

So, there’s that. But Williams’ talent could change a person’s thinking.