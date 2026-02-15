Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is in Los Angeles this weekend to take part in the All-Star game festivities, which will take place at the Intuit Dome on Sunday evening. Brown was named an All-Star starter for his efforts so far this year, leading the Celtics to play far above expectations in the 2025-26 season.

On Saturday evening, Brown was hosting a panel in the Beverly Hills neighborhood, but things ended earlier than expected when the local police department showed up and shut the event down.

Brown then took to X, formerly Twitter, with a stern message for the cops.

“Beverly Hills is so trash I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall,” he wrote.

“For a little more context, the police came to shut down Jaylen Brown’s panel in Beverly Hills around 7 PM, claiming he didn’t file the proper permit,” reported Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints on X.

“I know I play for the Celtics, and I know we’re in LA. But hey, I didn’t think y’all would do me like this,” said Brown, via a video he posted on social media of himself interacting with the police who were sent to the event.

Brown has long been known for his work in the community and willingness to speak up on certain issues, and he certainly didn't seem to appreciate his event being shut down early over the weekend.

On Sunday, the star will have a chance to put his talents on full display as part of the NBA All-Star game. Fans have long been complaining about players' lack of effort in this event, so it will be interesting to see how much intensity the game has this time around.

The big game is slated to tip off on Sunday at 5:00 pm ET from Los Angeles.