The Green Bay Packers added a solid linebacker in Zaire Franklin after sending defensive tackle Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts via trade. Almost as soon as the deal was announced, Franklin posted a simple request for the fanbase on social media.

Franklin, who turns 30 in July, asked fans to make a jersey swap image of him in Packers gear. He only has pictures of himself in a Colts uniform after playing for Indianapolis for the first eight years of his career.

“Green Bay whaddupp. I heard yall was looking for a Dawg… I need a jersey swap pic asap. #GoPackGo”

Packers fans fulfilled Franklin's request almost immediately. Many of them look great, while others made some that are comically bad. But overall, it's all in good fun.

got you 🙏 welcome to gb king 😤 pic.twitter.com/SEHmvt6lBE — erin alyce (@herooine) March 8, 2026

Zaire Franklin has been an incredibly reliable linebacker throughout most of his NFL career. He has only missed one game in the past four seasons with the Colts. The Packers can use that availability for next season to help within the front seven of the defense.

Franklin ended last season with 125 combined tackles (62 solo), two sacks, and one forced fumble. He's a tackle machine, which is exactly what the Packers need in their linebacking core.

The former Syracuse Orange star is set to enter the second year of his three-year, $31.26 million contract, which he originally signed with the Colts in 2024. He has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract, and only brings about a $7 million cap hit on the Packers' salary cap.