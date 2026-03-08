Garbrandt reminded the MMA world why he once stood atop the bantamweight division on Saturday night, earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over China's Long Xiao in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena at UFC 326.

Garbrandt, who entered the fight at 14-7 and desperately needing a statement performance after consecutive losses to Raoni Barcelos and Deiveson Figueiredo, came out focused and controlled from the opening bell. This was a different Cody Garbrandt, patient, disciplined, and tactically sharp in a way that MMA fans hadn't seen from him in years.From the very first round, Garbrandt used his footwork and lateral movement to neutralize Xiao's high-pressure striking game. Xiao, a seasoned veteran out of China with a 27-10 record and a background rooted in Sanda, is no easy out.

The Chinese fighter carries significant power and lands at a 46% striking accuracy rate, a constant danger for anyone willing to stand in front of him. But Garbrandt refused to be drawn into a brawl, instead opting for clean, accurate combinations that repeatedly found their mark.

The second round was arguably Garbrandt's best of the night. He cracked Xiao with a sharp left hook that buckled the Chinese fighter's knees momentarily, drawing a loud roar from the Vegas crowd. Garbrandt smelled blood and pressed forward, but showed rare restraint, choosing not to overcommit and instead maintain positional control for the remainder of the round. It was a sign of maturity from a fighter who has historically been guilty of leading with emotion over strategy.

Xiao came alive in the third and final round, but multiple groin strikes had him down two rounds with two point deductions. But “No Love” weathered the storm, responded with sharp counter punching, and did enough to take the round on two of the three scorecards. When the final horn sounded, Garbrandt immediately raised his hands, knowing the work he had put in was enough. All three judges agreed.This win signals more than just a number on Garbrandt's record, it signals a rebirth. At 34 years old, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion has shown there is still gas left in the tank. Where he goes from here in a stacked 135-pound division will be must-watch television.