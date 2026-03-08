Jack Hughes may never have another thrill that can top scoring the golden goal for the United States in the recently completed Winter Olympics, but he continues to compile highlights in his return to the National Hockey League. He scored a hat trick Saturday in the New Jersey Devils' 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers.

Hughes scored his first goal since returning to NHL play following his Olympic heroics against Team Canada when he put the puck in the net with slightly more than four minutes to go in the second period. That gave the Devils a 3-2 lead before the Rangers responded with the tying goal.

Article Continues Below

Nico Hischier gave the Devils a 4-3 lead before Hughes scored two more goals late in the third period. Hughes has scored 15 goals for the season, and he also has 45 points in 42 games. After the game, Hughes and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning took a photo with the quarterback's three children. Celebrities and Super Bowl winning quarterbacks are continuing to recognize Hughes and his accomplishments.

Hughes said he was excited to play against the Rangers. “When you look at the schedule, you're looking for the Rangers games,” Hughes said, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com. “Devils and Rangers. … Great rivalry, great fan bases. It's fun to go into [Madison Square Garden] and it's fun here when there's a lot of Rangers fans and a lot of red too, Devils fans. I enjoy playing these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and you want to be a part of.”

The Devils have won four games in a row and are back in action Sunday as they host the Detroit Red Wings.