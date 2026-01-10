Jaylen Brown created a viral highlight with a poster dunk during the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Brown is making a lot of noise throughout his 10th year in the NBA with the Celtics. As the top option with co-star Jayson Tatum recovering, he is making a strong case for the MVP award as he's placed himself in the conversation with Boston in the playoff picture.

Brown's dunk highlight took place midway through the fourth quarter. He saw an open lane as he drove past defenders to throw down the powerful one-handed dunk over Sandro Mamukelashveli.

JAYLEN BROWN OMG Celebration was so firepic.twitter.com/6J7CQUvKzp — jb (@lockedupjb) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Jaylen Brown, Celtics played against Raptors

Jaylen Brown continues to be impressive as one of the best performing stars this season, leading the Celtics to a 125-117 win over the Raptors.

Both teams were competitive throughout the course of the game. However, Boston built up a solid lead as the night progressed, seeing Toronto have difficulty in getting enough stops to attempt a comeback.

Six players scored in double-digits for Boston in the win, including Brown. He finished with a stat line of 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one block. He shot 6-of-16 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. Payton Pritchard led the team with 27 points and eight assists, Sam Hauser had 19 points and five rebounds, Derrick White put up 18 points and five assists, Anfernee Simons provided 15 points and five assists, while Neemias Queta turned in 10 points and seven rebounds.

Boston improved to a 24-13 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games above the Raptors and 2.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers while being even with the New York Knicks for second place.

The Celtics will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.