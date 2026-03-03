The New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson remains a major problem for NBA defenders despite the consistent issues he has had with injuries. Williamson suffered a foot fracture back in 2021 and has since had trouble with his knee and hamstrings, limiting him to less than half of the Pelicans’ games since he arrived as the No.1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft.

That is in addition to questions about his weight and attitude towards the game, which were also brought up during his recent tell-all interview with ESPN, per a post on X by ClutchPoints. Zion eventually also spoke about his desire to fight through and represent his nation at the Olympics.

"It's definitely a goal for me… I just gotta make it happen" Zion Williamson says that he hopes to play in the Olympics one day

“It’s definitely a goal for me, and it would be a huge honor to represent my country in the Olympics. But that goes back to, ‘I just gotta make it happen.’ I can sit here and talk but I gotta go out there and earn my spot and show them why I feel like deserve a spot,” he said.

A two-time All-Star, Williamson is yet to represent Team USA at the international level. And while that may still be some way away, the 25-year-old has already had quite a run.

“I'm having a lot of fun right now. Just being able to get up and know that I can just go play free in NBA games and not have to worry about injuries.”

Zion: "I'm having a lot of fun right now. Just being able to get up and know that I can just go play free in NBA games and not have to worry about injuries"

The Pelicans’ forward is averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. And while the numbers can still improve, Zion is feeling better physically of late.

“When I say the word free I'm mobile my muscles aren't tight I feel loose…I don't want to come out of the game…because I don't feel tired.”

Zion went on to speak about how he saw New Orleans, claiming that it was his home and he dreamt to win the NBA championship for the city. And like the forward said himself, there is a lot of work to make that happen.